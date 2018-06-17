Paving project beginning in Mercer County, costing over 1 million for taxpayers Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Video

MERCER CO., Pa. (WYTV) - Drivers will soon have a smoother ride in Grove City Borough and Pine Township.

The paving project scheduled to start tomorrow includes Route 173 from the intersection with Route 58 to Cranberry Road and Route 208 from the intersection with 173 to Riverside Avenue.

It's about 1.4 miles of roadway.

In addition to paving, they'll be upgrading curb ramps, sidewalks, shoulders, signs, drainage, and pavement markings.

It has more than a million dollar price tag -- which will be paid with state dollars.

Work is scheduled to be complete by September 21.