Ohio bill to protect eyewitnesses gets first hearing after long wait

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - A lot of bills have been introduced at the Ohio Statehouse.

So far, there have been 605 bills introduced in the House of Representatives and 290 bills introduced in the Senate. That is since session started in January 2017.

Some of those bills have been given hearings, passed their committees, passed their chambers, passed the other chambers committees, passed on the floor of the other chamber, and been signed into law by the Governor. That’s the basic, streamlined version of the legislative journey a bill undergoes.

It’s really much more complicated with meetings that need to happen, and hearings in committees, and discussions between lawmakers about how to make the bill better or more palatable to the members of the opposite party; but in essence, that’s the basic path a bill takes.

On January 31, 2017, State Senator Charleta Tavares introduced Senate Bill 13. Bills are given a number in ascending sequence as they are introduced into the General Assembly. You always know a bill has been around a while by how high or low its number is.

The number doesn’t tell you much more than that and a bill’s relative “age” is no indication of its viability as a law, or whether it is good or bad legislation. It is just a simple reminder of how long it has been around and being worked on, relatively speaking.

Why it took so long to give Senator Tavares her first hearing on Senate Bill 13 we may never truly know, and some would even argue that it doesn’t really matter.

Senate President Larry Obhof explained recently that bills simply don’t make it out of committee in the Senate unless they are going to pass a floor vote. That’s the benefit of having a super-majority of the 33 members of the chamber in one party.

The majority party members get together; talk about the legislation; decide if they want to pass it; and it either sits and languishes or it moves, which is to say it gets hearings. In essence, about two dozen people get to make the decision if a bill is going to become a law for a good number of bills.

The Senate is the gatekeeper for bills coming out of the House and vice versa, and the House of Representatives takes a different approach. And the Senate does not discriminate in the way they look at legislation; Republican House bills are just sitting there, too. But for Democrats, getting more than one hearing on a bill the GOP isn’t interested in moving doesn’t happen often. Often, as the end of the General Assembly approaches and the requirement that all bills get at least one hearing looms, there is a flurry of first hearings on bills.

Is this a first wave of snowstorm of bills, or just a pressure valve release? Either way, the bill itself would have to go through quite the journey to become law at this point. Sure there are things that can be done to speed up the process; we’ll talk more about that later this week. But for now, let’s assume the bill is not going to be fast-tracked. Tavares introduced the bill in the winter of 2017, not for the first time. Our archives show she tried to get the bill passed in 2015 when we did a story with her about it then. That attempt obviously failed, but she has renewed her effort to protect the First Amendment rights of Ohioans by re-introducing it. She says she did so after seeing other states introducing bills that would prohibit the video and audio recording of law enforcement officers in public places, doing their jobs.

“I wanted to make sure that our state wasn’t one of those states that was going in the opposite direction of free speech,” said Tavares.

Her bill would make it so that law enforcement could not tell you to stop filming them or to confiscate or seize your video recording devices at the scene of an incident involving police without a search warrant or court subpoena.

“There have been countless cases of police officers ordering people to turn off their cameras; confiscating phones; and arresting those who attempt to capture footage of them,” said Tavares. “Despite it being a common misconception, it is actually perfectly legal to film police officers on the job.”

Her bill would also make police pay for breaking your video recording device if they try to take it from you, or if they lose; damage; or destroy the video.

The bill allows you to voluntarily give police a copy of the video you took; and if they do take your phone to access the video they would only be allowed to look at the video of the incident in question, so no searching your phone for evidence of other things.

To be clear, the bill does outline situations when an officer could seize your phone without your consent; those times typically when it is necessary to save a person’s life or when they have a reason to believe that the video you took would be destroyed if they sought a subpoena or warrant to search the phone.

Will the bill get more hearings? Perhaps it will. With just a few weeks before lawmakers leave the capital to return to their districts to campaign over what is expected to be an extended summer break for the fall General Election, and with the short window of time that will be available when they return; it could make it through its legislative journey; maybe, but if its history is any indication probably not.

Until it does though, you’ll just have to deal with any confrontations with police carefully and, regardless of the outcome of this bill, respectfully if you want to stay out of jail with your phone in one piece and in your possession.