Ohio and Pa. companies hiring, offering jobs to displaced GM workers

(WYTV) - A list has been compiled of companies willing to offer work to displaced workers from General Motors, Magna Seating and Comprehensive Logistics.

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber has partnered with the Greater Cleveland Partnership and Greater Akron Chamber in Ohio and the Shenango Valley and Lawrence County chambers in Pennsylvania to build the list of companies.

This list is made up of companies in both Ohio and Pennsylvania and will be distributed to those employees who may be looking for other employment and can fill available positions.

“Hopefully, this document will act as a resource to those individuals who have been hit by this unfortunate circumstance. The chambers in northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania recognize the importance of keeping our citizens active in the workforce and encouraging them to stay in the metro area," said Nick Santucci, director of Education & Workforce Development at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

He went on to say that the list is just a sampling of employment opportunities in the region. The chamber included a larger footprint since all of the displaced workers may not reside in the Valley.

“We’re always looking to collaborate with our Metro Chamber partners. In this instance, we were pleased to support the highly skilled workforce of the Youngstown-Warren area and surrounding markets by working to reemploy the workers dislocated due to downsizing in the automotive industry. We’re in constant communication with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, so we were able to act quickly to present employment opportunities in the Akron area in an effort to meet the workforce demands of our regional business community," said Richard Rebadow, executive vice president at the Greater Akron Chamber.

For additional information or comment, please contact Nick Santucci at (330) 720-2270.