Niles Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia retiring

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) - Interim Niles Mayor Barry Steffey, Jr. thanked Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia for his service on Tuesday, saying he left the city "better than how he found it."

Scarnecchia announced his immediate retirement on Tuesday.

Steffey said Scarnecchia did not give specific reasons for his retirement, saying only that he felt like it was a good time to do so.

He said since Scarnecchia took office in December 2015, the city has been in recovery and has made strides for improvement.

City Council will work with the administration during the transition process.

Steffey said he believes that he'll be able to handle his other job with the city as well as the responsibilities of mayor until a new mayor takes office.