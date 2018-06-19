New Waterford man sentenced for ramming FBI office

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WYTV) - A man from New Waterford, who was convicted of ramming a dump truck into an FBI office, was sentenced Monday.

Thomas Ross, 50, was sentenced to time served and will have to go through drug treatment as part of the sentencing. He has been in jail since July 2016. He also has to pay $45,000 in restitution for the damage he caused to the property owner and the FBI.

According to prosecutors, Ross drove a dump truck through the gate of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, located at 3311 East Carson Street. Ross rammed through the security barriers, damaging the gate and causing the truck to become airborne. When the truck hit the ground, it hit a nearby light post.

Total damage for the crash is estimated at $248,019, which includes damages to the gate, barriers, light post, and the cost to hire additional security while the gate and barriers were being repaired.