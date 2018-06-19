New Rally's coming to the area
The new restaurant will be located at 3219 Belmont Ave.
LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) - A new Rally's location will soon be open for business in the area.
Local entrepreneur Frank Pasqualetti just signed to open the new restaurant which will be located at 3219 Belmont Ave.
This will be the first Rally's Model 4.0. The restaurant will be built off-site, then transported to the location and lowered by a crane onto the site.
This build-out option allows for a faster development process and for Rally’s to get into the market faster.
