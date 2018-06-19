New Rally's coming to the area

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) - A new Rally's location will soon be open for business in the area.

Local entrepreneur Frank Pasqualetti just signed to open the new restaurant which will be located at 3219 Belmont Ave.

This will be the first Rally's Model 4.0. The restaurant will be built off-site, then transported to the location and lowered by a crane onto the site.