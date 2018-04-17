New complaint filed against former local attorney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Lawyers with the Mahoning County Bar Association filed a new complaint against former attorney Martin Yavorcik, who was sentenced two years ago for his role in the Oakhill Renaissance corruption case.

While the Supreme Court of Ohio is already deciding what action to take against Yavorcik from that trial, he's now being accused of mishandling a lawsuit and then failing to give the money he received to his clients in that case.

Yavorcik's license was suspended after the Oakhill conviction.

He was found guilty of bribery, records tampering, money laundering and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity in that case.