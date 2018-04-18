Landslide shut down highway in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) - A section of southbound Route 11 in East Liverpool was closed for several hours on Tuesday night because of a landslide. Trees were rushing downhill and onto the side of the road.

Both lanes have since reopened. One lane will close again Wednesday morning.

Route 11 reopens

The landslide was about half a mile away from downtown East Liverpool and is the latest of multiple slides the city has had to deal with in the last two years.

"Mother Nature's taking over. Gravity wins in the end, I guess," said Safety Service Director Brian Allen.

The hill started giving way just past the Route 170 exit around 4:30 p.m., creating a mess on the shoulder of the highway.

"We've got through the heavy spring rains. The hillside is very saturated. We've lost maybe a 50-yard stretch at this point," Allen said.

He said this may be clay from an old railroad line that used to be on top of the hill -- and is now running down it.

Allen said this is the city's seventh slide in the last 26 months, which is due to really wet spring weather.

"It's not that they're just a lot of water at one time, it's the extended periods where we have rain for an extended period of days."

East Liverpool called in an excavating crew to help with the problem. They reached up as far as the equipment would allow and knocked down trees that were the most likely to tumble.

Afterward, the crew made a wall out of the trees to stop any others from falling into the road.

"It's not like it could all fall at once and rush out onto the road," Allen said. "There is a huge ditch line behind me. That ditch line is catching most of the debris."

Allen said there's not much they can do about the slide except to clean it up. He said a storm ditch could've been built on the hill many years ago, but it would be too hard to do now.