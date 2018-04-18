Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The popular Daffodil Show at Mill Creek MetroParks has been rescheduled because the blooms aren't ready yet.

Park officials announced the changes Wednesday after recent weather conditions have stalled the blooming process for the flowers.

The show is held every year at the Davis Center at Fellows Riverside Gardens.

The show was set for this weekend but has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 pm.

Entries will be accepted on Friday, April 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The show is free and open to the public.

For more information call (330) 740-7116 or visit www.millcreekmetroparks.org.