Many in Leavittsburg decide to stay put despite voluntary evacuation

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) - People in Leavittsburg are under a voluntary evacuation due to Monday's flooding. Many of them, though, are used to water in their homes.

Residents said flooding like this is common, living so close to the river, but it was much worse on Monday.

"It's not usual," Brandy Cross said. "It's happened before, but this is way more than what happened."

Cross and her family live across the street from the Canoe City Metropark and just feet from the Mahoning River.

"This is quite worse than what it was before," Robin Hanby said.

The family also lives just a few hundred yards from the transformer that exploded overnight.

"It was a big explosion," Cross said.

"At first, I thought it was just gunshots because that's just normal for Leavittsburg," Hanby said.

Power has since been restored to the area.

Water was already inside of their basement Monday night. It flooded the street and completely filled their backyard.

Despite that, Hanby, Cross and many others in the area are staying put, which concerns emergency personnel.

"We've rescued one family already," said Warren Township Fire Capt. Guy Stowe.

Stowe kept a close eye on the river all day. He's urging people not to drive through areas of high water or closed roads.

"One spot is almost four feet deep," he said. "It will wash your vehicle or truck away."

High water signs were still ignored by some who tried to make it.

Meanwhile, those in Leavittsburg are just hoping the water recedes -- and soon.