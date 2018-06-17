Man robs 2 gas stations, leading officers on chase, facing charges Monday Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - The man accused of robbing two gas stations -- and then leading police on a chase through neighborhoods -- is due in court Monday.

Police say Shawn Villers, 32, robbed the Get Go and BP stations on Mahoning Avenue on June 13.

Police ran him down after blocking off a neighborhood on the west side. He was arrested on Meridian Road.

He is facing charges of aggravated robbery and resisting arrest.

Villers was just released from prison in April of this year - he was serving time for arson in connection to a 2013 house explosion in Austintown.

He's currently in the Mahoning County Jail.