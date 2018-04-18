Lordstown neighbors expected to offer alternative locations for TJX facility

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Neighbors in Lordstown who are not happy about the location of a proposed warehouse facility in the village are expected to offer up alternative locations at a meeting Wednesday.

TJX (HomeGoods) wants to build a $160 million, 1.2 million-square-foot facility on 290 acres off of Ellsworth Bailey Road, near the Ohio Turnpike.

A zoning change from residential to commercial needs to happen before the facility can be built.

A group of neighbors living around the property have been vocal in their opposition to the zoning change. They say there is industrial property in the village that could be used instead.

An invitation-only meeting called by the concerned neighbor's group is scheduled for Wednesday. Mayor Arno Hill and TJX representatives are expected to attend.

Many residents, including village and county leaders, are in support of the zoning change and the construction of the facility. Now, with the announcement that General Motors will soon lay off about 1,200 workers at the Lordstown plant, the need for the 1.000 jobs promised with the TJX facility is expected to be a factor is the zoning decision.

A planning commission meeting to discuss the zoning change is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25 at the Lordstown Administration Center on Salt Springs Road.