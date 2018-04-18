Local schools postpone state testing due to website issues

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WYTV) - Ohio's online state testing system for many Ohio schools is down.

AIR is currently experiencing a problem with the login system for accessing the assessments, according to the Ohio Department of Education's website. The Ohio Department of Education said it is working to get the problem fixed but said students actively testing are not impacted by the issue.

Some local school districts say they've been unable to log into the system, however.

Jackson Milton, Springfield Local, Joshua Dixon, Campbell, West Branch and Boardman schools had to cancel testing for the day as a result.