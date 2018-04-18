Layoff notices sent to Lordstown auto seating co. employees

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - In what may be the first in the fallout over the announcement of a massive layoff at General Motors facility in Lordstown, a local seating company for the automotive industry is also announcing layoffs.

WARN (Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices were sent out to 83 hourly employees at Lordstown Seating Systems, 1702 Henn Parkway SW, Lordstown.

The notice said that due to current circumstances, the facility will be ending its second shift, effective June 18, 2018.

The notice indicated that a few salaried positions may also be affected. Those layoffs could occur no later than June 29, 2018.

A list of salaried positions will be released May 1, 2018.