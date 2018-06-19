Juneteenth recognition sparks community action

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: The Austin, Texas History Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. It’s also known as Freedom Day.

It's an American holiday that commemorates the abolition of slavery in Texas, and the emancipation of slaves across the former Confederacy, but it is a holiday that doesn't get a whole lot of attention outside of the African American community.

Lester Scott, co-founder of the Youngstown Dare to Dream Foundation, explains that the day is significant and inspires community action.

“Our communities for so long have been in a state of chaos. We have a philosophy here that we believe that a lot of violence can be reduced by fighting poverty. We have a core belief that once you attack the poverty and face it on both fronts, preventing emergency solutions and also preparing for the future, we bring the crime rate down,” Scott said.

In the spirit of Juneteenth, a city-wide food distribution is being held June 23 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rockford Village Gymnasium, 1402 Dogwood Lane, Bring identification with you and bags.