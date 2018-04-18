In show of patriotism, local vets hang flags along Valley bridge

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - If you drive through Austintown, you may notice something different.

Veterans hung 80 flags on the State Route 46 bridge over Interstate 80.

This is the next phase of a project that they started on Mahoning Avenue.

The idea?

They say it's to show loyalty to our country and veterans.

"You can come into this Valley, you'll see the patriotism just by the display of our flags," said Veteran Leo Connelly, Jr.

The veterans plan to continue hanging flags on local bridges.