How some students in Columbiana are managing stress amid state testing

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) - It's been a stressful couple of weeks for both elementary and high school students because they are in the middle of state testing.

On Tuesday, fourth graders at Joshua Dixon Elementary School completed another day of testing, but this isn't their first time around.

"We've been doing this for awhile," said fourth-grader Taylor Ross.

But that doesn't mean they aren't stressed about it.

"I get butterflies in my stomach," said fourth-grader Blake Doss.

"I'll just worry about it for awhile," Ross said.

Students say test stress is pretty common -- that's why they are learning techniques to handle it.

"We do different things around the building to boost their energy level, to boost their confidence," said Principal Kim Sharshan.

Sharshan says they give out snack packs and encourage deep breathing and positive thoughts.

They've also started a new method.

"We do make sure in our test planning that the teacher that teaches that content is the one that's administering the test," she said.

Students will continue taking state tests up until May 4, so positive messages will continue to flood the halls.

"You already know what you need to know," Sharshan said.