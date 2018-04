Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WYTV) - Flooding shut down a portion of Route 87 in Trumbull County on Tuesday, but the road reopened early Wednesday morning.

Route 87 between Route 45 and Route 534 was closed for several hours because of high water.

A dispatcher with Trumbull County 911 said the road was not passable in many areas along that stretch of the road.