Hermitage greenhouse says cold weather is slowing down business

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) - The cold weather is slowing down business at local greenhouses and garden shops, but some local operators say they're glad for the chance to catch up.

There are 13 greenhouses at Cottage Gardens in Hermitage. Right now, they're all sealed up tight, protecting fragile blossoms inside.

The staff is using the downtime to get all of the spring stock ready to go.

Employee Erin Marchand said people usually start streaming in on April 1.

"Everybody's starting to work in their yard, get some shrubs, plant some pansies, but this year, when you see it's going to drop down to 30 degrees at night, your flowers are just going to get wilty and frosted," she said.

The family has been using the slower days to get a jump start on all of their Mother's Day orders. That's when their business historically picks up.