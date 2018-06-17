Hermitage church raises money to battle human trafficking Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) - A church in Mercer County is fighting human trafficking locally and on the other side of the world.

A yard sale on Saturday raised money to help organizations through the Church of God, which helps women and children who are victims of the sex trade.

Right now, funds are being raised to help Akia's House in Bangladesh.

The Valley Church in Hermitage has a missionary there who is helping children who have been abandoned because their mothers have been forced into sex trafficking.

Associate Pastor Sheri Urey said they've been supporting the shelter for the last four years but the problem keeps growing.

"When we first started dealing with the human trafficking like I said, four years ago, I didn't even realize what a problem it was until I started doing the different ministries and trying to raise money for a traffic light," Urey said.

All the money raised from the yard sale will go to the shelter in Bangladesh.

The church plans to do more fundraisers for efforts locally to combat human trafficking.