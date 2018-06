Fire at abandoned house in Youngstown burns inside to ashes Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - A fire Saturday afternoon damaged the inside of an abandoned house in Youngstown on the corner of Delason and Rosedale avenues.

Firefighters say the fire started in the basement and rose to the roof of the house, heavily damaging the roof and turning the inside of the house to ashes.

No one was hurt.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.