Family of victim in Nile's bar shooting holds vigil at same place he was killed Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) - About 50 people gathered Sunday evening at the spot in Niles where Clayton Bender and his friends were shot at to release balloons in his honor.

The shooting happened at Madden's Bar and Grill on Route 422 early Monday morning, June 11.

Family members say Bender and the suspect, 38-year-old Robin Caviness, Jr., got into a fight.

They say Caviness shot Bender while he was walking back to his car as payback for losing the fight, which they say started over a racial slur.

Loved-ones added that Bender had two jobs and was getting his life back on track after going to jail.

"He was making money the right way. He was proud that he was doing what he needed to do and he loved his family and he was taken from his family for the wrong reasons," said Amy Bender.

The bar's owner says Bender and his friends were attending a private balloon vigil just like tonight's event on the night he was shot -- that death happened late last year.

The family also wanted to spread a message of peace at Bender's vigil, saying they just want the gun violence to stop.