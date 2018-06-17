Families gather at car show in Sharon to celebrate Father's Day Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) - An annual Father's Day car show brought fun and joy to the city of Sharon on Sunday.

It's the event's 36th year, which is free and open to the public.

Some of the cars featured in the show are older than recent college graduates.

For some families, going to this car show is a tradition.

"For us, four generations. We've been coming down here for years, 27 years since I've been born and third for him. I used to push him in a stroller, now I've pushed his son in a stroller, he used to push me in a stroller," said event-goer Benjamin Sewall, III.

The show ran until 3 p.m. The person awarded "best car" received a medal.