East principal receives honor as Principal of the Year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Sonya Gordan, the principal of East High, was honored by the Ohio Alliance of Black School Educators as Principal of the Year.

The honoring took place Saturday at the Principal Appreciation and Student Recognition Banquet in Columbus. The banquet’s theme was “Educate, Engage and Empower: The Time is Now.”

Dr. Romules Durant, Toledo Public Schools superintendent, as keynote speaker was featured as a keynote speaker.

Gordon was nominated by OABSE’s Youngstown affiliate.

After a national search, Gordon joined the Youngstown City School District as a principal for the same school she graduated from in 1991, East High School.

She has served as curriculum consultant for the Cuyahoga County Educational Service Center. Before that she was a teacher in Akron Schools for 11 years and served as an assistant principal and a principal for five years in the same system.

OABSE is an affiliate of the National Alliance of Black School Educators which boasts a network of more than 100 affiliates throughout the United States.