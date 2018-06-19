Council plans final vote on Lordstown TJX land while some fight against it

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Lordstown Village Council gave its second reading Monday evening to a proposed zone change that would allow a TJX warehouse to be built.

The final reading is Thursday at 6 p.m. That's when council will take a final vote.

The land in question at the corner of Ellsworth Bailey and Halleck Young roads is currently zoned residential. The proposal would change it to commercial so TJX could build a HomeGoods warehouse there.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill said 16 people spoke at Monday's meeting -- many against the zone change.

If council passes it on Thursday, the people of Lordstown have 30 days to place the issue on what will likely be an August vote.