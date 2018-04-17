Cleanup begins as floodwaters start to go down in Trumbull Co.

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) - The Mahoning River has started to go down, but people in Trumbull County are still dealing with areas of high water from Monday's rain.

In Leavittsburg, Meadowbrook Drive still had a lot of water covering the roads, although it has gone down quite a bit. Residents are left to deal with the mess it leaves behind.

"Right now, we're dealing with a flooded basement from the flood yesterday," Brandy Cross said. "It's about...more than a foot high, it's covered my feet."

She said this is the worst flood she's seen on her street since she's lived there.

Fire officials are still urging people to be careful in flooded areas.

“Well, this river has a mud bottom and when it goes across people’s lawns, it washes out their lawns," said Warren Township Fire Capt. Guy Stowe. "Mud all over the road, and other things that get washed up in the flood.”

Perkins Park in Warren remained closed on Tuesday. The water there had almost covered the playground.

On Fulton Street, someone tried driving through the high water before getting out of the SUV and pushing it the rest of the way.

"Still don't drive through high water," Stowe said. "It's going to be a lot of mud on the roads that washed up and it's going to be slippery, so you gotta be careful driving."

The Mahoning River has dropped more than five feet since its peak at over 15 and a half feet -- that's the ninth highest crest on record.

As of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the river at Leavittsburg was at 10.53 feet. Flood stage is 10 feet, so the river was expected to drop below that by evening.

Historic Crests

1) 24.00 ft on 03/26/1913

2) 19.37 ft on 01/22/1959

3) 17.80 ft on 01/26/1937

4) 17.16 ft on 07/23/2003

5) 16.21 ft on 07/11/2013

6) 15.91 ft on 09/15/1979

7) 15.88 ft on 01/27/1952

8) 15.75 ft on 03/06/1964

9) 15.02 ft on 05/13/1956

10) 14.75 ft on 03/01/2011