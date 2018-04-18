Canfield to hold community meeting on school safety

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) - The City of Canfield will hold a meeting on school safety Tuesday.

School safety concerns are weighing heavy on everyone's mind since the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

Canfield will hold a meeting to talk about any concerns from the community when it comes to their schools.

School officials, as well as, members of the police and fire departments, will be there taking questions and addressing any school safety concerns that people in the community may have.

Canfield Superintendent Alex Georden told us what message he hopes to get across to folks.

"We hear that they have some concerns. We make it an open session, not only have dialogue about what we have done. But they are eyes as well, and ears. So we need to hear from them and they might see something that we can improve on," Georden said.

Georden said more than safety will be talked about.

"Not only safety when it comes to hardcore items, infrastructure but also mental. Mental health, communicating. And having open dialogue. Being able to address individual youngsters' needs. That's so important as well," Georden said.

The meeting is Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in the Canfield High School cafeteria. Anyone in the community is welcome to come.