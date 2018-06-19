Canfield man pleads not guilty to charges from fatal crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) - A Canfield man facing charges for a fatal crash pleaded not guilty Tuesday in court.

Michael Malvasi, Jr. is charged with aggravated vehicular manslaughter and OVI.

His bond was set at $25,000, and a pretrial hearing is set for August.

Troopers say Malvasi crashed an SUV along Shields Road in Canfield Township last November, killing his passenger Ryan Lanzo, of Boardman.

Malvasi is also in trouble for earlier crimes.

He was given a month in jail for his role in a bar fight in downtown Youngstown late last year.

In February, he was indicted on drug charges in connection with a raid last August at the family home.