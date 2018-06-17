Canfield festival celebrating sweet strawberries Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Video

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) - All things strawberry were on display at White House Fruit Farm Sunday.

It was part of their Strawberry Festival, featuring all kinds of desserts and treats with the berry as the main ingredient.

A variety of strawberry donuts were made just for the two-day event.

So whether you like cheesecake, shortcake, or prefer just to eat the fruit -- if you like strawberries chances are they had the treat for you.