Building owner offering reward after multiple arsons in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - There were nine fires over the weekend in Youngstown -- five that investigators say were definitely arsons, as well as another that was most likely arson.

Of the six potential arsons, one was on the east side and the other five were on the south side.

Youngstown's arson investigator said two of them -- a fire on Mable Street and a car fire at the Tokyo House -- may be related.

The arson investigator thinks a fire at an old building on Poland Avenue Friday night was arson, but can't yet prove it.

That building's owner is now offering a $1,000 reward.

Carmen Neapolitan's building is now a burned-out shell.

Years ago, it used to be Al's Auto Parts, which was like a junkyard. Now the lot is nothing but ruins blackened by fire -- a fire that Neapolitan wants solved.

"I'd like to offer a reward," he said. "If someone can turn in someone that lit this, we can convict them, you'll get a reward."

Though Youngstown's arson investigator has yet to rule it arson, Neapolitan is convinced someone purposely caused it.

"There's no electric in it, there's no gas, there's no utilities in there so how else would it get on fire?" he said. "It couldn't have been an electrical short, it couldn't have been a gas explosion, nothing, because there were no utilities."

Neapolitan said he was home watching TV on Friday night when he got a call.

"Someone left a message and said, 'Your building's on fire.' I texted right back and here the gentleman down the street there had called me and I came right down."

Neapolitan has had previous problems at the building. He once let excavating and landscaping companies store their vehicles there, but that ended after repeated vandalism. The property was also used for illegal dumping.

"What we got to do now is get it cleaned up," he said. "We're going to get it torn down, get all this debris and everything, all this trash people had dumped here, we're going to get that all cleaned out and try to fence this thing off so we don't got no more issues down here."

There was no insurance on the building, so Neapolitan is on his own for the clean-up. He owns a number of rental properties around the area.