Bond set at $200K for Austintown gas station robbery suspect

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - The man accused of robbing two gas stations in Austintown will stay in jail for now, unless he can post $200,000 bond.

Shawn Villers, 32, is charged with aggravated robbery and resisting arrest.

Police say he robbed the Get Go and BP gas stations on Mahoning Avenue and then ran through backyards to try to escape.

This isn't his first run-in with the law.

He was released from prison two months ago for arson, stemming from a house explosion in 2013. Police said he also robbed the same BP gas station before.

He's in the Mahoning County Jail.