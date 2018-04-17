Boardman levy committee receives $5,000 check

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - Efforts to pass a school levy in Boardman got some help Tuesday.

The Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors presented a check to the levy committee this morning for $5,000.

The money will be used to support the promotion of the $5.8 million levy.

The emergency levy will be on the May 8 ballot. If it passes, it will generate $4.9 million for the district.

People in real estate say they know how important that money is.

"A lot of families come to the area looking for school systems and they want to go to a school system that actually has good financial backing," Janice Stevens said, of the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors.

Boardman schools is looking at a $3.4 million deficit this year if the levy fails.