Attorney general files lawsuit against Youngstown roofing company

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine filed a lawsuit against the man who operated a Youngstown roofing company, accused of taking thousands of dollars for work never provided.

The lawsuit accuses Ancil Wilson, III, of Ohio Restoration Group, of violating state consumer protection laws.

The lawsuit seeks reimbursement for customers of the business and an injunction to prevent future violations.

According to the lawsuit, Wilson offered roof replacement and installation work, but after taking money from customers, he failed to provide the promised work. Reported consumer losses currently total about $55,000, DeWine said.

Several customers of Ohio Restoration Group spoke with WKBN in 2016 about work they said was never completed.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

DeWine said it's important for consumers to research home improvement contractors carefully, to be wary of requests for large down payments and to understand their cancellation rights. If a home improvement contractor does not have a fixed place of business or comes to a consumer’s door to offer services, the consumer may be entitled to a three-day right to cancel the contract under Ohio’s Home Solicitation Sales Act.

Those who want to learn more should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.