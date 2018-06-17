As weekend temperatures reach the 90s, how do you stay happy and hydrated? Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) - The past few days have been scorchers for us in the Valley, and with no signs of the heat letting up the next few days, what are families doing to stay safe?

"It's real important to hydrate because the temperatures can make you sick," said Terri Singleton.

Singleton is a grandmother of two. She makes her grandchildren take a couple of extra steps to fight this heat.

"I'll make sure that they have sunblock on their skin, that they're dressed appropriately for the weather and that they stay hydrated," she said.

Experts say that if you're thirsty, you're already one step closer to dehydration.

But, even though it's 90 degrees outside and feels like 100, that's not stopping kids from going out and playing.

"We just have fun in the summertime. We do everything we couldn't do in the winter -- be at the pool swimming, playing basketball, not in the streets," said Anthony Moore, a child who was playing outside.

With people being more active in the summer, you have to find different ways to stay cool. You could bring a wet towel, pour water on yourself or even just sit in the shade.

"The wintertime you don't really do nothing because it's snowy and cold. People want to come out on the hot days," Moore said.