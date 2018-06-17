A Howland man facing murder charges, 5 other felony charges Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) - The Howland man indicted for a deadly shooting in Niles is scheduled to appear in Trumbull County Common Pleas court Monday for his arraignment.

38-year-old Robin Caviness, Jr. is facing six felony counts including murder, felonious assault, and illegally possessing a firearm in a liquor permit premises.

The charges stem from a shooting on June 11 behind Madden's Bar and Grill on Route 422 that killed 23-year-old Clayton Bender.

Caviness is currently being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a $2 million bond.