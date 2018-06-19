Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Two people were shot and killed Monday night in two different areas of the city.

The first shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. at Ringside Auto Care on Wilson Avenue. When police got there, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

Two men inside the business were not hurt.

About a half hour later, police were called to another shooting in the 900 block of Plaza View Court.

Officers found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they do not think the shootings are related.

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation.

