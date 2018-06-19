2 held in connection with Youngstown murder

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Two suspects are being held in connection with a murder in the city of Youngstown on Monday night.

Earl Charity and Juan Phillips were taken into custody on Tuesday morning for questioning for a homicide on Wilson Avenue.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. at Ringside Auto Care. When police got there, they found a man dead with wounds.

Two men inside of the business were not hurt.

No arrests have been made in another murder on Plaza View Court.

That happened about a half hour later.

Officers found a man lying in the street with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said they do not think the incidents are related.

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation.

Both victims have been identified by police, but their names are not being released until family members have been notified.