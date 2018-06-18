'They weren't supposed to be there,' victim's dad says of bar shooting suspect Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) - The Howland man charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Niles bar was in a common pleas courtroom for the first time on Monday.

Robin Caviness, Jr., 38, entered a not guilty plea to charges of murder, felonious assault and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises.

Caviness is accused of a shooting that killed Clayton Bender outside Madden's Bar and Grill off of Route 422 in the early morning hours of June 11.

"My son was at a private party. The gentleman and the other people that he was with showed up. They weren't supposed to be there, so that's how everything happened. My son is not here now," William Williams Sr. said.

He said it should never have happened.

"I just hope justice is served."

Caviness remains in jail on a $2 million bond. He's due back in court on July 11.