Len Rome's Local Health: Salmonella

(WYTV) - Salmonella is one of the most common types of food poisoning. Bacteria causes it.

Salmonella poisoning is usually caused by meat being undercooked or food being contaminated before it even reaches our plate.

Salmonella brings stomach cramps and diarrhea that can last anywhere from four to seven days, but it may take a few months before your bowel system is back to normal.

"Most patients with Salmonella actually don't need to be treated and will have a self-limiting course. But, it can also cause other consequences outside of the gastrointestinal tract, arthritis, reactive arthritis and things of this nature, said Dr. Steven Gordon, of the Cleveland Clinic.

Salmonella is more common in the summer months than in the winter and is also more likely to affect children.

To stay safe at home, wash your hands before preparing food, thoroughly cook food and avoid using the same utensils to cut both raw meat and then fruit and vegetables.

That's called cross-contamination.

In severe cases, Salmonella bacteria can get into the bloodstream and travel to your liver, kidneys, or other organs. Then, you need antibiotics right away.