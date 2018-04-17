Nugget of Knowledge: Tax day

There was no such thing as Tax Day in this country before 1913.

That year, Congress and the states passed the 16th Amendment to the Constitution, and Washington could collect an income tax on all American citizens.

Congress named March 1, 1914 as the first Tax Day because it fell roughly one year after the 16th Amendment took effect.

Then, Congress moved it to March 15, 1918 and then again to April 15, 1955.

The official reason was to spread the workload of IRS employees, but another reason was that a later filing date means the government can wait even longer to pay your refund, so the more interest it earns.

Tax day this year is today, April 17.

Tax Day can jump around a bit.

In 2005, the District of Columbia enacted Emancipation Day on April 16 to commemorate the day President Abraham Lincoln signed an 1862 law freeing the first slaves in Washington, D.C.

When April 15 falls on a Sunday, which it did this year, and Emancipation Day on Monday, that was yesterday, then today is Tax Day for everyone.