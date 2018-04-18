Daybreak

Nugget of Knowledge: Earworm update

Earworm is a song that gets stuck in your head

By: Jim Loboy

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 07:52 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2018 09:35 AM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - That melody you can't get out of your head we call an earworm.

Why does it get stuck up there, playing over and over?

Earworms might hang on because the brain never stops working. 

The earworm lives -- if you want to call it that -- in the auditory area of the cortex. Our brain stores all our musical memories there.

One theory says the earworm is a bit of information that competes to use your brain and, like a computer virus, gets itself copied. 

Most music doesn't, but if it's an effective earworm with a great musical hook, you're hooked. You never reach a satisfying end point and stop. 

 Some noted earworms, and you may start humming them in your head, include: 

  • "Bad Romance," Lady Gaga.
  • "Can't Get You Out Of My Head," Kylie Minogue.
  • "Don't Stop Believin'," Journey.
  • "Somebody That I Used To Know," Gotye.
  • "Moves Like Jagger," Maroon 5.
  • "California Gurls," Katy Perry.
  • "Bohemian Rhapsody," Queen.
