Nugget of Knowledge: Earworm update

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - That melody you can't get out of your head we call an earworm.

Why does it get stuck up there, playing over and over?

Earworms might hang on because the brain never stops working.

The earworm lives -- if you want to call it that -- in the auditory area of the cortex. Our brain stores all our musical memories there.

One theory says the earworm is a bit of information that competes to use your brain and, like a computer virus, gets itself copied.

Most music doesn't, but if it's an effective earworm with a great musical hook, you're hooked. You never reach a satisfying end point and stop.

Some noted earworms, and you may start humming them in your head, include: