POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) - Northeast Ohio Adoption Services is holding a fundraiser at the Lake Club in Poland.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be appetizers, dinner, auctions, raffles, music, dancing, and more.

All proceeds will go toward adoption services.

The non-profit serves about 22 counties.

More information is available on Northeast Ohio Adoption Services' website.