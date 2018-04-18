Daybreak

Len Rome's Local Health: Ibuprofen

A recent study shows we're taking more than the recommended dose

By: Len Rome

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 08:17 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2018 09:30 AM EDT

(WYTV) - Do you take an Advil or Motrin when you have a headache or some muscle ache?

They're fine, they work, just don't take too many.

A recent study shows we're taking more than the recommended dose, and it's easy to overdo it.

So what happens when you take too much ibuprofen, sometimes called NSAIDS? That means non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Watch the video above to find out the side effects.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories


Don't Miss