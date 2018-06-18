Len Rome's Local Health: Sinus pain and inflammation

(WYTV) - Tens of millions of people suffer from sinus pain and inflammation, but now, there's an alternative to surgery.

The problem is the shape of the nasal cavity that surgery usually repairs.

The Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center is testing a new procedure now.

Instead of surgery to remove excess bone or tissue in the nasal cavity, doctors can gently reduce any obstructions with a wand that targets energy toward the affected tissue.

There is no general anesthesia and no long recovery.