Daybreak

Daybreak Nation on Location: Queen Of Hearts at Barry Dyngle's

Christina was Barry Dyngle's in Austintown this morning.

By: Christina Mullen

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 08:11 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2018 08:11 AM EDT

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - A local Queen of Hearts game is growing, the jackpot waiting for someone to get lucky.

It's happened at this place before, the place with the funny name and the great menu.

Christina was Barry Dyngle's in Austintown this morning.

Barry Dyngle's is located at 1601 S. Raccoon Rd. in Austintown. 

For more information call (330) 259-4788, visit their website or check out their Facebook page.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories


Don't Miss