Daybreak Nation on Location: Austintown Park Disc Golf Tournament

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - This Saturday at 9 a.m., Austintown Park will be holding its first annual Disc Golf Tournament.

The proceeds will go toward new disc golf equipment for the park and community.

You can sign up that Saturday morning anytime before the tournament begins at 9 a.m.

Quick lessons will also be given before the tournament by the Youngstown Disc Golf Club.

For more information, go to the event's Facebook page.

