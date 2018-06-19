Camp Ravenna getting money to train National Guard troops
There's also a push to secure it as the East Coast Missile Defense Site
RAVENNA, Ohio (WYTV) - The Senate passed its Defense Authorization Bill that secures money for Camp Ravenna.
Nearly $7.5 million is earmarked for the facility to build an automated multipurpose machine gun range.
It will be used to train the Ohio National Guard troops.
Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown are still pushing for Camp Ravenna to be selected as the East Coast Missile Defense Site.
MORE: Ravenna arsenal closer to being named major missile defense facility
