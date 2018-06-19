Camp Ravenna getting money to train National Guard troops

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved File photo

RAVENNA, Ohio (WYTV) - The Senate passed its Defense Authorization Bill that secures money for Camp Ravenna.

Nearly $7.5 million is earmarked for the facility to build an automated multipurpose machine gun range.

It will be used to train the Ohio National Guard troops.

Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown are still pushing for Camp Ravenna to be selected as the East Coast Missile Defense Site.

