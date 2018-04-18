News

$5,000 reward offered for information in Streetsboro gun store burglary

Police are looking for two suspects

By: Patty Coller

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 06:38 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2018 06:38 AM EDT

STREETSBORO, Ohio - Burglars who took 10 firearms from a gun store in Portage County now have thousands of eyes looking for them as government agencies offer up a reward for their arrest. 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are announcing a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of Top Shot Firearms on State Route 14 in Streetsboro. 

The burglary happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Police suspect at least two people broke into the store. 

Anyone with information is asked to call ATF at 1-(800) -283-4867. You can also email tips to ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF through its website www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips can also be submitted to ATF by using the ReportIt app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Tipsters may remain anonymous. 

