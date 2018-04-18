Safety at Canfield Schools: What the district's done and what parents want to know

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) - Opening the lines of communication regarding school security and keeping kids safe. That was the real purpose of a special meeting held inside a packed Canfield High School cafeteria.

For parents and teachers, the big topic of debate was the district's safety plan, or what some believe to be a lack thereof.

Whether parents, teachers, administrators or local law enforcement, so many members of the Canfield community are extremely passionate about the safety of their children -- especially in school.

"We say it often that the heartbeat of the community is our school system," said Superintendent Alex Geordan. "We have to take care of that heart. We need to make sure we talk to our community."

Tuesday night, Geordan led the conversation about school safety, looking at the last five years and the changes to come.

The hot topic of the night was the schools' plan in case an active shooter incident were to ever happen. Canfield Police Chief Chuck Colucci put it best.

"It's an ongoing debate and ongoing discussion. I think there are a lot of emotions tied in with this," he said.

It's a topic that seems to have some parents and teachers at odds.

"I understand every parent wants to know, 'What are you doing?' We're doing everything that we can do," said third-grade teacher Jenny Beil. "We are talking to the kids and in that moment, it's going to be a moment-to-moment decision."

Halfway through the meeting, Beil addressed the crowd, defending teachers in the district and their plans of action should an intruder ever get into a classroom.

"We tell the kids way more, but it's just for the kids, we want them to know," she said. "And maybe not all of the outside people to know what is happening and how we're going to keep them safe."

Ginny Litwin, whose three kids go to Canfield, also spoke out. She argued that the school doesn't have a concrete plan of action that's taught to students but rather, it's up to the teachers to come up with it themselves.

"I don't expect them to follow it to the letter," Litwin said. "I expect them to think on their feet, but there still needs to be something to fall back on, and everyone has to be on the same page and it's not being done."

During the meeting, Geordan showed the crowd a binder of the district's action plans, which need to be approved by Homeland Security.

Over the past five years, Canfield Schools have implemented the following safety measures:

Buzzer system at each building's main entrance

Video cameras in each building

Panic buttons in each building that alert Canfield police immediately when pressed

Two-way radios

Key fob entry system for staff in each building

Safety plans in collaboration with Homeland Security

Trained all staff using SafeSchools online training

PA system at high school that communicates not only inside, but outside as well

Bollards at Hilltop Elementary and high school

Ballistics shield at high school

ALICE training for all staff

Early warning system

JJC partnership

Drug and alcohol committee

All Call system with text and email alerts

Updated website with alert features

Doubled nursing coverage at elementary levels

Trained staff in seclusion and restraint procedures

Identi-Kit in collaboration with Canfield police

19 new buses, 3 vans and routes (K-4 door and 5-12)

Above ground diesel and gasoline tank

Cement walks and parking lot work

What the district plans to do next: