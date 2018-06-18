Summer festivals and events 2018

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

Wines of the Valley trail

Through the month of June, six area wineries will be part of the Youngstown Area Wine Trail. Participants can get a passport at any of the participating wineries. With the purchase of a glass of wine, participants will get their passport stamped and receive a custom charm at each winery. When five or more stamps are collected, visitors can redeem their passports for a keepsake charm box as well as a bonus charm.

Participating wineries include Mastropietro Winery and Myrddin Winery in Berlin Center, The Vineyards at Pine Lake in Columbiana, Diletto Winery in Canfield, and Halliday’s Winery and Lil Paws Winery in Lake Milton. Passports can be redeemed at Mastropietro Winery and The Vineyards at Pine Lake.

You can also download a passport at winesofthevalley.com.

The trail can be completed any time through the end of the year.

Hollywood Gaming Summer Concert Series

Thursdays, June 7 - August 17 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Five classic rock tribute bands are scheduled to perform as part of the racino's first Summer Concert Series. Admission to each show is free, but VIP passes are available for $25 and can be purchased at the Skybox Sports bar. VIP tickets include snacks, drink tickets and access to the VIP area during shows.

A list of shows for the Summer Concert Series is below:

• June 21: BonJourney, a Bon Jovi & Journey tribute

• July 5: Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute

• July 19: Draw the Line, an Aerosmith tribute

• August 17: Back to Avalon, a Heart tribute

Mission Night Market Boardman

The second Friday of each month June - October, from 6-10 p.m.

Huntington Place Plaza, Boardman, OH

The event aims to bring diverse people together under the night sky in a celebration of culture, community and connection.

Each month, Mission Night Market will provide opportunities to local producers to share healthy foods, new businesses can get their feet wet, musicians will reach new audiences and community groups will get to share their programs.

www.missionnightmarket.com

Children’s Summer Gardening Program Series

Every other Thursday during the summer, kicking off June 14. Programs run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Munnell Run Farm, located at 753 Greenville Road, Mercer PA

This summer series will introduce children to the importance of gardening with a hands-on approach. Each week, they will get the opportunity to work in the Heirloom Gardens at Munnell Run Farm and watch them grow while learning a new topic of interest. This series designed for children ages 6 to 8 years old.

The fee for each program is $5, and you must pre-register by the Tuesday before. To pre-register or for questions, call (724) 662- 2242.

Howland Summer Market at Richard E. Orwig Park

Every Saturday from June 16 - October 13, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Located at the corner of East Market St. and Willow Drive in Howland

Youngstown Flea

June 16, July 14, Aug. 18, Sept. 8, and Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

110 Freeman Alley (Next to Covelli Centre)

http://youngstownflea.com/vendors/

Youngstown Summer Movie Series

Movies will be shown at 9 p.m. Mondays at the Covelli Centre. Rainouts will show the next day at 9 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

June 18: Footloose (1984)

June 25: Black Panther (2018)

July 2: Rocky (1976)

July 9: The Lion King (1994)

July 16: Goonies (1985)

July 23: Kiki's Delivery Service (2002)

July 30: A League of Their Own (1993)

August 6: West Side Story: (1961)

August 13: Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Munnell Run Farm’s Youth Archery Camp

June 19 - 22

The first two days of camp will be held at Munnell Run Farm, located at 753 Greenville Rd. in Mercer, Pa. Thursday is a cooperative program at Western Reserve shooting range in Mercer, and final day of camp will be held off-site at Gold-N-Grain Archery in Sharpsville.

Children ages 9 to 14 years old can participate in youth archery camp, a cooperative program with the Mercer County Conservation District. No archery experience or equipment is necessary.

The students will learn about the history of the bow, basic archery safety and proper shooting form. Participants will also learn how to get linked into the sport beyond camp and will have the opportunity to participate in an indoor mini competition.

All archery equipment will be provided for camp.

Registration and pre-payment of $65 will be accepted until June 8.

For questions, call 724-662-2242 and ask for Jacqueline.

Southside Summer 2018 Experience

June 11 - July 31

Events are held between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and include the following:

Tuesday, June 19 - Ravenwood Rave, near 84 E. Ravenwood Ave., between Market St. and Southern Blvd., free food, games, video game truck

Wednesday, June 27 - Lucius Lockdown, near 308 E. Lucius Ave., free food, games, video game truck, basketball

Thursday, July 5 - Roundabout, Detroit and Lucius avenues, between South Ave. and Gibson St., free food, games, video game truck, library pop-up van

Thursday, July 12 - Let's Play, Horizon Science Academy, 3403 Southern Blvd., free food, games, video game truck, library pop-up van

Wednesday, July 18 - Florida Flare, near 764 E. Florida Ave., free food, games, video game Truck, library pop-up van

Tuesday, July 24 - Rocking Roxbury, Roxbury Ave. and Zedaker St., free food, games, video game truck, library pop-up van

Tuesday, July 31 - Southside Shuffle, across from South Side Recycling, 98 E. Florida Ave., free Food, games and video game truck

Continuing Summer Bash

June 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Continuing Healthcare, 2565 Niles Vienna Rd.

Continuing Healthcare of Niles will host their annual Summer Bash. The event is free and open to the public. There will be free food (sausage and peppers, hot dogs, hamburgers on the grill, macaroni salad, pop, water, popcorn, cotton candy and much more). Entertainment will be provided by Sam Fosh. There will also be a petting zoo and car show.

St. Jude and Our Lady of Lourdes Festival

June 21-24 from 5 to 10 p.m. each night

St. Jude Parish, 180 7th St., Columbiana

Veterans' night on Thursday to honor all Columbiana veterans, with an opening ceremony at 4:45 p.m. The first 500 people will receive a free wristband, and veterans receive $1 off at St. Jude food booths. www.ololstj.org

Hot Rod Super Nationals

June 22-24, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday

Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana Canfield Road

Annual car show, which morphs into a hot rod cruise at 5:30 p.m. There will be an after party after the cruise, with vendors and a carnival atmosphere.

http://www.supernats.com/

Movies under the Stars

Fridays, June 22 at 8:30 p.m., July 20 at 8:45 p.m. and August 17 at 8:45 p.m.

Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, Pa.

Buhl Park's "Movies Under the Stars" series includes three outdoor movies which are shown at the Performing Arts Center Outdoor Stage. The new Cabin Cafe Concession stand is available during the movies offering snacks, hot dogs, drinks, candy and free popcorn. Movies begin at dusk and are free and open to the public.

Movies to be shown will be announced on the event's Facebook page.

Hot Rod Super Nationals

June 22 - 24, Canfield Fairgrounds. Gates open at 8 a.m. Admission is $8 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

Gates will open Friday, June 22 at 8 a.m. with hot rods of all kinds including muscle cars, classic cars, vendors, food vendors, Kid's Town (featuring Mater and Lightning McQueen replicas), a free bounce house and kid's autocross. Great giveaways throughout the day. Saturday gates again will open at 8 a.m. and the day will include a Dyno Wars Contest with $1,000 in cash prizes given away, along with all the events in Kid's Town. Sunday is our final day with gates opening again at 8 a.m. where it will Bike Day. All bikers get in free, sponsored by Triumph Yahama of Warren. Car Show Judging will conclude with an Award Ceremony presenting trophies and cash prizes. After Party cruises at the Southern Park Mall happen every day of the show with a DJ and food vendors.

Melanoma Awareness Walk

Saturday, June 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Western Reserve Park, 10580 Western Reserve Rd., Canfield, OH

The free event begins at 2:45 p.m. after the application of sunscreen. There will be a 1-mile walk throughout the campgrounds. The event will inform and educate on the dangers of melanoma.

JCC Splash and Dash

June 24, 9 a.m.

Information and registration available at jccyoungstown.org\dash. Start time for all runners and walkers is 9 a.m., $25 registration fee/$30 race day/children 10 and under are $10.

We’ll DASH from the Jewish Community Center (JCC) Main Campus on Gypsy Lane in Youngstown and end at the JCC Logan Campus on Logan Way where we’ll SPLASH into our outdoor pool, and enjoy a BASH with food and entertainment for the entire family. Prizes awarded for top 3 overall finishers and top 3 in each age category.

Day of race registration and packet pick-up begins at 7:00 a.m. at the JCC Logan Campus. 3245 Logan Way, Youngstown, OH 44505. Runners will be bussed from the Logan Campus to the Main Campus for the start of the race.

Summer of Music Series - White House Fruit Farm

Concerts are from 1-3 p.m. on the following dates:

June 24: Kool Knights

July 29: Beat Brothers

Aug 26: Guys Without Ties

Grab a snack from the market and relax on the lawn while enjoying live music.

White House Fruit Farm, 9249 Youngstown Salem Road, Canfield

http://www.whitehousefruitfarm.com/events

Happy Birthday Youngstown

Wednesday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center, 325 W. Federal St., Youngstown, OH

The Valley Historical Society will host the third annual Happy Birthday Youngstown, a celebration of the city’s founding, which took place on June 27, 1796.

Guests will be treated to free cake and cookies. Members of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society and Youngstown CityScape will lead a walking tour which will examine the past, present and future of downtown Youngstown for those interested.

There will also be a dedication of the new Downtown Youngstown Self-Guided Walking Tour signage project.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Youngstown CityScape at info@youngstowncityscape or 330-742-4040.

Celebrate Poland

June 29-30

308 S. Main St., Poland, OH

Celebrate Poland is a family-friendly celebration in honor of the community of Poland. The event includes fireworks, bands, a craft show, Poland Idol singing contest, food vendors, a parade, Chalk It Up sidewalk art and more.

Event's Facebook page

John Mathews BBQ Benefit

June 30 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Open Door Community Church, 525 E. Marshall Rd., McDonald

Presale: $10 for adults, $5 for kids

At the door: $12 for adults, $7 for kids

John Mathews, of Girard, was recently diagnosed with cancer and his medical bills are not covered by insurance. All of the proceeds from this benefit will go to John and his family.

Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, food from Sara's Backyard BBQ and Catering.

Miniature Gardening at Munnell Run Farm

Saturday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to noon

Munnell Run Farm's Pig Barn, 753 Greenville Road, Mercer, PA

Join Munnell Run and guest artisan, Sherry Warner, in a step-by-step program on designing and building a miniature garden. Warner will cover containers, types of plants to use in them, where to get inspiration, how to pick a theme and how to do hard and soft landscaping.

All materials will be provided. You will leave with a 12-inch container, large figurine, five smaller figurines, three plants and additional landscaping materials.

The cost for the program, and pre-registration and pre-pay is required by June 22. To register, call (724) 662- 2242.

Harry Stevens Hot Dog Day

July 1, from noon - 8 p.m.

N. Main Street, Niles, OH

Join the residents of Niles in celebrating inventor and businessman Harry Stevens. Stevens is credited with inventing the hot dog, the baseball scorecard and the drinking straw. There will be events throughout the day in Niles, including a Fourth of July Parade.

Ceramic City Jazz, Blues and BBQ Festival

Friday, July 6 - Saturday, July 7

On the historic Diamond in downtown East Liverpool

Featuring food and entertainment. For more information and to register for the BBQ competition, go to the East Liverpool Community Partnership in Revitalization's website.

The Fabulous Flashbacks concert

Friday, July 6, gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Central Square, downtown Youngstown

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Covelli Centre's box office or at the gate. For more information, visit Thefabulousflashbacks.com.

Warren Farmer's Market

The farmers' market will be every first Friday of the month from 3 to 6 p.m. (July 6, August 3, September 7 and October 5)

Quinby Park, Warren, Ohio

Features food, cooking demos, music and activities

More information is available at www.warrenfarmersmarket.org.

Summer Festival of the Arts

Saturday, July 7 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 8 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Youngstown State University, One University Plaza, Youngstown, OH

The celebration of the performing and visual arts, the show features the works of local, regional and national artists. There will be music, dance and theatrical performances.

www.ysu.edu/sfa

Youngstown Wine and Jazz presents Jeff Lorber

Saturday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Central Square, downtown Youngstown, OH

Tickets are $10 and are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Covelli Centre's box office or at the gate.

Youngstown Comic Con

July 7 and 8

Tickets will be $15 for one day or $25 for a two-day pass.

www.youngstowncomiccon.com

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church's Green Summerfest

July 7-10 -- Thursday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon - 6 p.m.

220 N. Walnut St. Youngstown, OH (across from Choffin Career Center)

www.stnicholasyoungstown.com

Trumbull County Fair

July 8-15

899 Everett Hull Rd., Cortland, OH

Features harness racing, auto racing, truck and tractor pulls, a demolition derby, entertainment food and more.

www.trumbullcountyfair.com

Youngstown Farmers Market

From 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Wednesdays, July 11 and August 15

B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, OH

For the first time, shoppers can use their SNAP benefits to get fresh produce.

Yellow Brick Place Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser

July 13

Avalon at Squaw Creek, 761 Youngstown-Kingsville Rd. SE, Vienna

Registration - 7 a.m., Shotgun start - 9 a.m., Dinner - 2 p.m.

Yellow Brick Place provides a hopeful environment for cancer patients, families and their caregivers.

In memory of Donna Detwiler, co-founder of YBP, and Jennie Benigas, one of its first volunteers.

Contact YBP at 234-228-9550 for more information.

Relay for Life of Greenville, PA

Saturday, July 14 at 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Riverside Park, 45 Alan Ave.

Entertainment and activities all day, 30+ teams participating with lots of food for sale.

More information

Bolindale Farmers Market at Bolindale Christian Church

Every second and fourth Wednesday, from July through Sept., 4-6 p.m.

2749 Fairview St. SE

http://www.howlandfarmersmarket.com/events/

Columbiana Wine Fest

Friday and Saturday, July 20 and 21, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Town Center at Firestone Farms, 101 Town Center Ave., Columbiana, OH

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate and include 10 tasting tickets, a souvenir wine glass and event program.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Wine Connection, located at 350 E. State Route 14; Moondance Boutique, at 127 Town Center Ave.; or at the Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau Office, 333 North Main Street.

The event features live music, arts and crafts and food and selections from area wineries.

For more information, visit www.TourColumbianaOhio.com.

Blues Berry Bash -- White House Fruit Farm

July 21 and 22, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

White House Fruit Farm, 9249 Youngstown Salem Road, Canfield

Blueberry treats abound and blues music surrounds. Pick your own season will be this weekend & beyond (depending on the crop).

http://www.whitehousefruitfarm.com/events

Bands at the Baugh

The outdoor concert series will be at Stambaugh Auditorium. The schedule is as follows:

June 21 at 7 p.m.: The Vindy's and JD Eicher

July 19 at 7 p.m.: Howard and the Point Five Band

August 23 at 7 p.m.: Demos Papadimas

Tickets are available at the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office. Tickets are $10 and include one drink from the bar.

WaterFire Sharon

WaterFire Sharon is hosting three events this summer, Magical Moments, Everyday Heroes and Hands Across the Water. All events begin at 2 p.m. with interactive art experiences, vendors, kids' zone and entertainment on two stages. Musical performances on the river begin at dusk with a torch procession and the light of braziers in the river. WaterFire Sharon will be held on the following dates: July 21 - Magical Moments; August 18 - Everyday Heroes; and September 22 - Hands Across the Water.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Italian Festival

Thursday, July 26 – Sunday, July 29

Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Festival-Youngstown

343 Via Mount Carmel Ave, Youngstown, Ohio

Information is on the event's Facebook page.

Hubbard St. Patrick Church Annual Parish Festival

Thursday, August 2 - Sunday, August 5

Thursday and Friday: 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday: 5 p.m. to midnight, Sunday: 3 to 11 p.m.

St. Patrick Parish, 225 N. Main St., Hubbard

Free admission, live entertainment. 5k on Saturday, raffles, parish-made food, rides, games, and contests.

More information

Steel Valley Cluster dog show

August 2-5

7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd., Canfield, OH

www.steelvalleycluster.org

Third Annual Meszaros Charitable Fund Feast

Thursday, August 2 at 5 p.m.

Quaker Steak and Lube, 101 Chestnut St., Sharon, Pa.

The event features an appetizer bar from 5 to 7 p.m., dinner buffet -- including lamb and pig from the spit -- from 6 to 8 p.m. and live entertainment by the Zaps Band and Tom Watt The Buffetman.

Tickets are $75 with proceeds going to the Meszaros Family Charitable Foundation. The goal of the foundation is to honor Gary J. "Moe" Meszaros' legacy by implementing lifestyle improvements in the region, strengthening individuals and families, conducting community projects and empowering citizens to be successful.

Greater Youngstown Italian Fest

August 3 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., August 4 from 1-11 p.m. and August 5 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Central Square, downtown Youngstown

The festival is a family-oriented event that offers a taste of the Italian heritage through performances by international recording artists, food offered by area vendors and restaurants, Italian games and more.

www.youngstownitalianfest.org

Dog Days of Summer

August 4, from 1-3 p.m.

White House Fruit Farm, 9249 Youngstown Salem Road, Canfield

Bring your buddy to the farm for an afternoon of play. Be part of the Pup Parade, dress them in costume, contests, have your photo taken and enjoy a doggie treat. Registration is required, and all dogs must be socialized and remain on a lead.

http://www.whitehousefruitfarm.com/events

Brews, Bands and Vintage Bike Show

August 4, from noon - 6 p.m. (Rain date is August 11)

Mercer Courthouse Square, N. Diamond St., Mercer, Pa.

The family-friendly event features music all day, an Antique Bike Show, vendors, and food and drinks. Admission is free.

Rough N' Rowdy

August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Covelli Centre, Youngstown, OH

Rough N' Rowdy is a Pay-Per-View boxing contest where local individuals can sign up and participate in a fight with another individual. Those interested in fighting can sign up at boxingcontest.com, there is even an option to call someone out for a "grudge match."

Tickets can be purchased at the Covelli Centre Southwoods Box Office, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000. Barstool Sports will cover the event Live on Pay-Per-View, which can be bought at roughnrowdybrawl.com

Shaker Woods Festival

Aug. 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

217 State Route 7, Columbiana, OH

More than 200 juried craftspeople will be dressed in Shaker period clothing while demonstrating and selling their handmade wares.

www.shakerwoods.com

Y Live concert

Saturday, August 11 at 7 p.m.

YSU's Stambaugh Stadium

Multi-platinum recording artists Florida Georgia Line will perform. Opening for the duo will be Morgan Wallen, the singer of the chart-rising hit “Up Down” featuring FGL and regional fan favorite, Chris Higbee.

More information is available on our website.

Slovak Fest

Sunday, August 12, from noon - 8 p.m.

Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, 915 Cornell St., Youngstown

Food, music, raffle, basket raffle and a bake sale.

www.ourlady915.org

St. Mary Parish's Golf Outing

Sunday, August 12

3504 Main St., Mineral Ridge

For more information, call 330-652-7761.

The Wall -- Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial

August 16 to 19, 24 hours a day

Packard Park in Warren

"The Wall That Heals" and Mobile Education Center. Free to the public. Free parking available at Packard Music Hall on Mahoning Avenue.

Special events: Thursday at 11 a.m. -- Opening ceremony with welcome home dedication, Saturday at 7 p.m. -- Women on the wall and purple heart events, Sunday at noon -- Closing ceremony with laying of the roses and recognition of POW/MIA and Gold Star families.

More information

Canfield Fair

Aug. 29 - Sept. 3

7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd., Canfield, OH

www.canfieldfair.com/